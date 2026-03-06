Families of Kenyans fighting for Russia in Ukraine petition parliament

Families of young men duped into fighting for Russia on the frontline of its war in Ukraine took to the streets of the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, on Thursday.

Holding up photos of their sons, some of whom are wounded or missing, they demanded the government help bring them home.

Chanting slogans including “Bring back our sons”, they also called on parliament to ban the recruitment of Kenyans for Moscow's war.

Odhiambo Ojiro, a rapid response officer at the human rights organisation, Vocal Africa, said they are demanding the government end its silence on the issue.

"The government of Kenya is involved. So we are urging and demanding that they meet the families today or immediately so that we bring back all Kenyans in Russia, whether dead or alive," he said.

An intelligence report presented to parliament by majority leader Kimani Ichung’wah said government officials from Kenya and Russia had colluded with recruitment agencies to lure Kenyans to the frontlines.

The government last month said that more than 1,000 Kenyans were recruited to fight for Russia in Ukraine and that at least 89 Kenyans were still on the front lines there.

It confirmed one death and said 39 Kenyans have been hospitalised, 28 were missing in action, while others had returned home.

At the time, Kenya’s Foreign Minister Musalia Mudavadi said he would travel to Russia in a “diplomatic approach to rein in" those who are "taking advantage of anyone”.

He said efforts were underway to secure the release of Kenyans held in Ukraine as prisoners of war and repatriate those still in Russia.

Monica Wanjiku Gwere, grandmother of Isaac Kungu, a 28-year-old who travelled to Russia in 2025, said she wanted her grandson to be brought back home, whether dead or alive.

"The president should be told that we are crying because of our children, and we would want them to be repatriated. If they are dead, they should be brought back for burial," she said.

Evans Jumba, father of Nickson Nyabuti who is in Russia, said Kenyans have “no business” in the war.

"Our sons have no training in [the] military. They have no training even in the police. One cannot train for only one week or two weeks and then join the Russian army. An army of that nature and stature," he said.

Families say those behind the scheme must be prosecuted for "human trafficking, forced recruitment, and possible violations of international humanitarian and labour laws

Two Kenyans have so far been charged with human trafficking in the case.