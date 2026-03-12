African reactions grow as Middle East escalation raises economic concerns

Reactions are mounting across Africa as tensions escalate in the Middle East following strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran, and Iran’s subsequent retaliation across the region. Governments have issued statements urging restraint, while many citizens are focusing on the potential economic consequences.

In Morocco, King Mohammed VI described the attacks as “abhorrent” and said they violated the security and territorial integrity of Arab states. Beyond official reactions, many Moroccans say their main concern is the economic fallout.

“I think this concern is mainly about the economic situation,” said Mustapha Abouzir, a 38-year-old civil servant. “As a nation, we are affected much more by what is happening at the regional level than by what is happening domestically.”

In neighboring Algeria, authorities have called for calm and urged an immediate ceasefire. On the streets of Algiers, opinions remain divided. Some express sympathy for Iran’s stance against US dominance, while others worry the conflict could escalate further.

“This war is a war of interests,” said Salim Hamdi, a 26-year-old stylist. “Iran is pursuing its interests, Israel is pursuing its interests, the United Arab Emirates their interests, and the United States as well. Each of them is pursuing its own interests.”

In Tunisia, attention has also turned to rising prices. Some traders warn that further instability could push up the cost of energy, food and precious metals.

Meanwhile, the Economic Community of West African States has voiced deep concern, warning that any prolonged disruption in the Persian Gulf could threaten global oil and gas flows and trigger wider economic consequences.