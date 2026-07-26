Senegal's President launches his own political party cementing rift with former PM

Senegal’s President Bassirou Diomaye Faye launched his own political party on Saturday, using the occasion to consolidate his support base.

The move cements his rift with his ally-turned-rival Ousmane Sonko who heads the country’s ruling Pastef party.

The two men, who rose to power together in 2024 under the party’s banner, are widely expected to face each other in the 2029 presidential election.

In the weeks leading up to the launch of Faye's Kiray or Republican Patriots, a growing number of Pastef officials resigned to join his camp.

Several members of the opposition party Alliance for The Republic have also joined the president’s movement, including several regional leaders and members of its youth wing.

Faye and Sonko's alliance unravelled amid disputes over key policy decisions.

This included how to approach negotiations with the International Monetary Fund over a loan program amid the country’s severe debt crisis.

Faye dismissed Sonko as prime minister earlier this year, but Sonko’s party retained its large majority in parliament, and he was elected president of the National Assembly soon after.

A new prime minister, Ahmadou Al Aminou Lo, was appointed in May, but the Cabinet was formed without any ministers from Pastef, after Sonko announced his party would not take part in the government.

In 2024, Faye and Sonko campaigned together on pledges to create jobs for young people, crack down on corruption, and win Senegal a bigger share of revenue from its oil, gas, and mineral wealth.

But those promises have grown harder to deliver.

The country’s debt burden has worsened since they took office, after officials discovered that the previous administration had underreported billions of dollars in borrowing.

The formation of Faye’s new party sets up a political showdown between the former allies that is likely to play out in local elections in 2027 and could shape the campaign for the 2029 presidential race.