DRC's opposition cancel protest after president announces national dialogue

Opposition parties in the Democratic Republic of the Congo are postponing a protest after President Felix Tshisekedi announced the launch of a national dialogue.

The planned protest was organised by the C64 platform that brings together several opposition groups. Founded in May, it takes its name from Article 64 of the DRC's constitution, which grants citizens the right to resist an unconstitutional seizure of power.

C64 has accused Tshisekedi of using a referendum on a new constitution to pave the way for a third presidential term, in what the group has called a "constitutional coup."

C64 had called for "a major mobilisation on July 22 to demand his resignation and defend the constitution.

Protests had originally been planned for earlier in the month but C64 pushed back the date after the African Union invited them to take part in "consultations."

Following mediation by the AU, the two sides agreed the dialogue will be led by religious organisations and must be convened before August 15th.

No protests are planned in the meantime, C64 said, unless the government resorts to what it called "provocations," such as enacting the referendum bill paving the way for a constitutional amendment.

A May demonstration in Kinshasa organised by C64 ended in clashes between protesters and security forces, deepening the standoff between the government and the opposition.