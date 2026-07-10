Opposition rallies against Tshisekedi's third-term push

Opposition leaders on Thursday called for the resignation of Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi and a large-scale protest against constitutional changes that could give him a third term of office.

Elections are two years away but tensions are already high between the government and its opponents since the ruling party majority parliament approved a proposal to extend the presidential mandate.

Tshisekedi, 63, has been in power since 2019 and his second and final five-year term should finish in 2028. He has not yet decided whether to pass the bill into law. At a news conference in Kinshasa, the opposition grouping known as C64 said it would not back down and called for the public to stage "a major mobilisation on July 22 to demand the resignation of Felix Tshisekedi".

Protests had been due to take place on Wednesday but C64 pushed back the date after African Union chief President Evariste Ndayishimiye invited them to take part in "consultations". "He listened to us carefully, now he's in the picture, it's up to him to speak with Thsilombo," said opposition leader Jean-Marc Kabund, using Tshisekedi's second name.

Another opposition figure, Delly Sesanga, added: "But for us, waiting is out of the question. We will continue our mobilisation until the president publicly abandons the plan to change the constitution."

An opposition rally in Kinshasa on June 12 was marred by clashes with pro-government counter-demonstrators and the police, wounding several. The United Nations said at least one protester died.

Human Rights Watch on Thursday condemned the security forces' "use of excessive force against protesters", including teargas and batons. "Instead of protecting the demonstrators, security forces instigated violence and left protesters vulnerable to assault by a pro-ruling party group," it said on its website.