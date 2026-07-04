Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Confirmed Ebola cases in DR Congo rise to 1,502

A health worker attend to an Ebola patient at the Rwampara treatment Center in Ituri, Congo, Thursday, June 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Democratic Republic Of Congo

The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo continues to escalate, with confirmed cases climbing to more than 1,500 and at least 473 people dead, according to government figures.

Infections have been recorded across the eastern provinces of Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu, as health authorities race to contain the spread of the virus.

The Bundibugyo strain has posed a particular challenge, spreading undetected for weeks while officials were testing for the more common Zaire strain. It currently has no approved vaccine or treatment.

But there is renewed hope after clinical trials began this week for what researchers believe could become the first effective treatment for the virus, offering a potential breakthrough as the country battles one of its deadliest health emergencies.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..