Zimbabwe: Lake Kariba ferry disaster death toll rises to 94

The death toll from a ferry disaster in Zimbabwe last week rose to 94 on Tuesday, police said, with the recovery of two more bodies.

The passenger ferry, a vital transport link for rural communities, capsized in bad weather and rough waters on August 11 on the vast Lake Kariba, which borders Zambia.

The dead include 30 children under 10, one of them a month-old infant, according to police.

Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe said Tuesday that the sinking was the "result of negligence and human error by the captain of the boat", and launched an investigation.

According to the government, a warning from the weather services had advised against sailing on the day of the accident.

The ferry had a capacity of 90 passengers, according to authorities, but as well as the 94 bodies, 77 people were rescued after the capsize.

Lake Kariba straddles the border between Zimbabwe and Zambia and is the world's largest man-made lake by volume.