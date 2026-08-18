OAS, CARICOM back Haiti security and election efforts

A high-level OAS and CARICOM delegation has arrived in Haiti to support efforts to restore security, strengthen state institutions and prepare for elections, as authorities seek to counter gang violence and create conditions for a December presidential and legislative vote.

The joint delegation, led by OAS Secretary-General Albert R. Ramdin and CARICOM Secretary-General Dr. Carla Barnett, met Haitian Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé and senior cabinet officials on Monday.

The sides signed agreements aimed at strengthening the participation of foreign partners and non-governmental organisations involved in efforts to combat gang violence and support affected communities.

The visit comes as Haitian authorities face the challenge of restoring state authority in areas where armed gangs have expanded their influence.

Focus on elections

The OAS and CARICOM officials also met members of Haiti's Provisional Electoral Council to discuss preparations for the electoral process.

Presidential and legislative elections are scheduled for December 13, 2026, with security remaining a major concern ahead of the vote.

The delegation also held talks with senior Haitian National Police officials and international security partners on efforts to protect civilians and restore government control.

Regional support for Haiti

The OAS said the visit comes at a critical moment as Haiti works to improve security conditions and prepare for the elections.

Ramdin said the joint mission aims to strengthen coordination and deliver results in security, elections, institutional development, humanitarian assistance and long-term development.

The visit underscores growing regional efforts to support Haiti as it confronts a prolonged security and political crisis while seeking a path towards elections and stronger democratic institutions.