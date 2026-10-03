Fuel shortage in Sudan drives up prices, burdening ordinary people

Sudan is grappling with a fuel shortage driven by global oil disruptions tied to the Middle East conflict and by domestic import restrictions.

This has impacted public transport, freight and factory production, while higher transport costs have pushed up food prices for ordinary people.

"The movement of goods and people has stopped, and the market is totally paralyzed, we need solutions, not promises," said Khartoum resident Mohamed Hassan.

Prime Minister Kamil Idriss has ordered extra supplies of petroleum products to service stations to ease shortages and improve availability.

A central bank requirement for importers to deposit the equivalent of 200 kilograms of gold has also restricted participation in the import market.

But analysts point to deeper challenges, including the prolonged shutdown of the al-Jaili refinery, foreign exchange shortages, and difficulties financing fuel imports.

Amid the ongoing civil war, the supply crunch has driven a surge in black market fuel trade across government-held areas.