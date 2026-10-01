Former Sudanese president Bashir hospitalized in Khartoum

Former Sudanese president Omar al Bashir was being treated at an army hospital, his lawyer said Thursday, after suffering health complications.

The 82-year-old has spent most of his life, since his ouster in 2019, between hospital and prison.

Following his removal from power, ​Bashir was tried on various charges and convicted ​of corruption and illicit financing, for which he was serving prison time at the start of the war in 2023.

His family separately said that Bashir's condition had worsened, appealing for his evacuation to a medical facility abroad.

The family renewed its appeal to Abdel Fattah al Burhan, the head of Sudan’s ruling Sovereign Council, urging him to greenlight Bashir’s release and travel on humanitarian grounds.