G20: Russia criticises US and warns of trade order disintegration

Russia’s Minister for Economic Development has criticised actions by the United States saying they are restricting global trade.

Speaking during a two-day gathering of G20 officials, Maxim Reshetnikov appealed to the White House to help save the international trade order, warning that it was at risk of collapse.

Trade ministers were meeting in Milwaukee in the US under the shadow of President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

"In an effort to protect their economy, the rules are being dismantled, perhaps in an attempt to establish new ones. But the new rules remain unclear for now,” said Reshetnikov.

“For the time being, it’s more a matter of dismantling all international frameworks that hinder the conclusion of deals, shifting toward a logic of bilateral relations, and exercising the right of the strong,” he said.

Reshetnikov added that Russia understood “better than anyone what this is all about, because they are trying in every way possible to restrict our trade”.

He dismissed Washington’s agenda topics – which included eliminating forced labour, refraining from weaponizing food trade, and tackling industrial overcapacity – saying there were more pressing issues to discuss.

Some member countries planned to use the talks to diversify their trade away from the United States to avoid Trump’s tariffs.