Ukraine: Russian drone barrage on Kyiv kills teenage boy and wounds 20 residents

The aircraft struck between the 10th and 11th floors during a barrage that followed air-raid warnings in the Ukrainian capital. At least seven people were initially injured, including a nine-year-old boy, as rescue teams evacuated residents and worked through broken glass and debris. As attacks continued, the number of injured across Kyiv climbed to 20, including eight people taken to hospital. Buildings were also damaged in Podilskyi and Solomianskyi, while another drone later struck a five-storey non-residential property in Shevchenkivskyi. The latest assault came after ballistic missiles killed two people and injured eight in Kyiv the previous night. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said eight regions came under Russian attack. Ukraine reported 282 attack drones as well as several types of missile launched overnight. Odesa was also hit, leaving one person dead and another injured. Russia said it targeted Ukrainian defence and logistics facilities and denies deliberately attacking civilians, while Russian authorities reported casualties from Ukrainian long-range strikes.