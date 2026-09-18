Torrential rain and flooding slam Tunis, forcing schools to close

The Tunis Governorate announced suspension of afternoon classes across all public and private educational, training, and university institutions, citing warnings from the National Institute of Meteorology and advice from the regional disaster-prevention committee. Between 30 and 50 millimetres of rain were forecast across Greater Tunis in a short period, overwhelming drainage systems in several neighbourhoods. Water quickly covered roads and pavements, forcing residents to wade through flooded streets. Cars and buses struggled to pass, with some vehicles left stranded and one trapped beneath a tunnel. In the historic medina, residents took refuge in shops and under awnings as torrents of water swept through the narrow streets. The storm also caused power and internet cuts and sent water into some homes. Footage shared on social media appeared to show power lines catching fire amid the heavy downpour. The rainfall came after a summer of prolonged heatwaves and follows a year of repeated flooding. In January, at least five people died when Tunisia recorded its heaviest rainfall in more than seven decades. The latest storms have once again highlighted the pressure that extreme rainfall can place on Tunis’ infrastructure, particularly after long periods of intense heat.