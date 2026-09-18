Missile-shaped signs and Netanyahu masks as Israelis rally to protect October vote

Some protesters wore masks bearing Benjamin Netanyahu’s face, while others carried placards warning of an “election disruption war”. A missile-shaped sign suggested that a new security crisis could be used to justify postponing the vote. Organiser Assaf Sati El-Bar alleged that political leaders were escalating tensions in the region to divert attention or create a pretext for delaying the election. Protester Danny Elgarat, whose brother Itzhak was killed after being taken hostage by Hamas, said the group wanted to make sure Israelis could vote on the scheduled date. The protest comes as the campaign enters its final weeks. The Knesset was dissolved in July, formally setting the election for 27 October 2026. Under Israeli law, it would be the country’s first national election held on schedule in nearly four decades. Demonstrators cited possible flashpoints including Al-Aqsa, regional escalation, West Bank demolitions and military operations in Gaza or Lebanon. They argued that any of these could be used as grounds to disrupt the electoral timetable. There is no confirmed evidence of an official government plan to postpone the election, however. The claims of an attempt to delay the vote were made by protesters and have not been independently established.