Kenyans weigh AI's promise and risks as technology transforms jobs

As artificial intelligence develops at unprecedented speed, people in Nairobi are weighing its potential benefits against fears that the technology could transform — or replace — human jobs.

For university student Wander Michael, studying computer science makes the rapid advances in AI particularly personal.

"Sometimes I get scared because as a student with computer science and you look at AI like developing very fast, I get scared of course like AI is like taking most of the jobs from you know the computer industry so yeah that's what scares me about AI but then I also look at the bright side that it helps us like improve you know as people."

Academics and technology experts say the risks depend heavily on how AI is developed and used.

Prof. Elisha Odira Abade, University of Nairobi: "I absolutely agree that if not used responsibly AI would significantly have the potential of impacting negatively on humanity."

Cybersecurity expert Raymond Musumba says the public should remain alert to emerging threats, including deepfakes and fraud.

Raymond Musumba, CEO, CADMUS Cyber Solutions: "Tell people not to be afraid, but also like we need to be aware of the dangers of AI... We're seeing issues like deepfakes right now coming out, where like people are getting scammed using deepfakes."

The debate reflects a growing global question: how to harness AI's benefits while limiting its risks.