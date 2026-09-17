South Africa police offer reward for info related to violent femicides

The South African Police during a media briefing Tuesday announced that they’re to offer a R400,000 reward for information that could lead to the arrest of those responsible for the deaths of nine women whose bodies have been discovered at various locations in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng.

"There is 400,000 ($24,400) that we are putting on the table. So that we are able to strengthen our investigations," mentioned acting National Police Commissioner, Puleng Dimpane.

The grim discoveries of nine bodies in the space of about two months have sparked a high-level investigation and highlighted the country's high rates of femicide and violent crime.

The ninth dead woman was found this morning, according to police.

Police are appealing for information and have warned women to avoid walking or exercising alone, particularly in isolated areas.

"We will leave no stone unturned. To bring the culprits to book. We have set up a high level multidisciplinary team. Under the leadership of the deputy provincial commissioner to lead this investigation," said acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia at a media briefing.

Police say although they do not want to treat the cases as linked incidents until investigations prove otherwise, they need all the help they can get.