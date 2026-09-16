At least 82 people killed in gold mine collapse in Sudan's West Kordofan

At least 82 people have been killed in a gold mine collapse in Sudan’s West Kordofan state, with dozens more injured and others feared trapped beneath the rubble.

Rescue teams and fellow miners worked through the night using basic tools, recovering 60 bodies by dawn, with another 22 found on Wednesday. A local administrator says around 50 people were injured, while the number still missing remains unknown.

The collapse highlights the dangers of Sudan’s largely unregulated gold industry, where millions depend on small-scale mining for income. Miners often work in unstable shafts with little safety equipment and rudimentary tools.

Gold has also become a crucial source of funding for both sides in Sudan’s war, now in its fourth year. Much of the country’s gold is reportedly smuggled abroad, including to the United Arab Emirates.

With heavy machinery needed to reach those still trapped, rescuers face a difficult race against time in a region already devastated by conflict.