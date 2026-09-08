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UN calls for immediate ceasefire as Sudan crisis deepens

Fighters of armed defectors from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) celebrate, as they are believed to be surrendering to the Sudanese army, in the west of Omdurman.   -  
Copyright © africanews
(AP Photo/Mohnd Blal)
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Sudan

The United Nations is calling for an immediate ceasefire in Sudan, as drone attacks and the destruction of healthcare facilities deepen an already devastating humanitarian crisis.

More than six million people have been displaced inside Sudan, while another 4.5 million have fled the country.

UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk says civilians in several regions face an imminent risk of further attacks, calling for an end to foreign involvement and a return to civilian rule.

UN investigators say both the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces are increasingly using long-range drones, extending attacks far beyond traditional front lines.

In South Kordofan, strikes on a kindergarten and hospital killed 114 people, including 60 children.

A separate attack on a teaching hospital killed at least 70 people.

Investigators say there are reasonable grounds to believe both sides committed serious violations that may amount to war crimes.

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