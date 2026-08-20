Regional body says Haiti need help ahead of holding first election in a decade

Regional body, the Organization of American States, said Haiti needs help fighting gangs and seizing back territory as it prepares to hold its first elections in a decade.

Violent ​armed groups control of most of the capital Port-au-Prince and have also expanded to central and rural parts of the country.

Albert Ramdin, secretary general of the OAS said the new United Nations-backed Gang Suppression Force (GSF) needs more personnel, equipment, and funding.

“We also feel that we need to see more results and quicker because they understand the challenges which the Haitian people face with regards to public safety and public security,” he said.

Ramdin was speaking in Port-au-Prince as he concluded a trip to the country during which he met with the GSF, the prime minister, and other officials.

He said priorities were securing the road to the international airport, ensuring access to the airport and seaport, and restoring safe passage to the southern region.

Gangs currently control the main routes leading in and out of the capital.

Ramdin also called on Haiti to step up registration and identification of voters ahead of the 13 December general elections

The country’s last president, Jovenel Moise, was assassinated in 2021. Since then, gang violence has surged, displacing a record 1.5 million people.

Ramdin promised to keep “mobilising political, technical, and financial support” for the Caribbean country.

He said the OAS will work with the Pan American Health Organization to build trauma centres to treat wounded Haitian police officers as they continue to push back against gangs.

Ramdin said he also plans to set up a delegation of business leaders to talk about potential investment projects in Haiti, where poverty, hunger, and unemployment are deepening.