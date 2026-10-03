Mixed reaction in Guinea-Bissau after ousted president barred from returning

There has been mixed reaction from residents in Guinea-Bissau’s capital, Bissau, to the military junta’s decision to bar the ousted president’s return from exile.

Earlier this week, former president Umaro Sissoco Embalo vowed he come back to the country on Sunday and contest the presidential election due to take place in ​December.

Military leaders cited “security conditions” and the need to preserve public order for blocking his return.

"You can’t stay on the sidelines, you’re a citizen, you’re part of this land. It’s the people who decide. They’re the ones who choose their leaders,” said Bissau resident, Maimuna Seide.

Another person living in the capital, Lamine Djassi, said Embalo had not been prevented from coming back. “Those who are supposed to ensure his safety have said they are not in a position to do so,” he said.

But he added that given that the elections are approaching, he felt measures could be put in place to guarantee the ousted president's safety.

“I simply want to make it clear that I am not in favour of him being banned from coming," said Djassi.

Embalo has been living in exile in Morocco since military officers took power in November last year, following a disputed election in which both he and the opposition candidate claimed victory.

A new constitution approved in ​a referendum in August ​has expanded ⁠presidential powers and changed electoral rules.

Among other provisions, it requires presidential candidates to ​have lived continuously in the country for ​the ⁠preceding five years.

It was unclear how that provision might have affected Embalo's candidacy.

The junta reiterated Thursday that restrictions on demonstrations, gatherings, and meetings for political purposes - which were implemented after it came to power -- remained in place.

Guinea-Bissau, which is wedged between Senegal and Guinea, has experienced five coups and numerous attempted putsches since independence from Portugal in 1974.

Many observers suspected Embalo of orchestrating the 26 November coup to halt an election process he appeared to be losing.

The military takeover took place one day before provisional results were to be announced.