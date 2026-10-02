Guinea-Bissau junta blocks Embalo’s planned return, citing security concerns

Guinea-Bissau’s military junta has blocked former president Umaro Sissoco Embalo from returning to the country, saying security conditions are not in place for his planned arrival.

Embalo, who has been living in exile in Morocco, said earlier this week that he intended to return and contest presidential elections scheduled for December 6.

The army seized power just days after last November’s presidential vote, overthrowing Embalo and suspending the electoral process.

In a statement Thursday, the military high command said the decision was based on national security, public order and the need to preserve social stability.

The junta also confirmed that restrictions on political demonstrations and gatherings remain in force.

The move comes amid renewed political tensions, including reports of unrest within the presidential guard earlier this week.

Guinea-Bissau has experienced five coups and numerous attempted takeovers since gaining independence from Portugal in 1974.

The military says the December elections are intended to restore civilian rule, but it remains unclear whether the dispute over Embalo’s return will affect the electoral timetable.