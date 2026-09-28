DRC: Vally Amisi’s Family Demands Answers [Africanews Today]

In Ethiopia, fears of a new civil war are growing a**s fighting between federal forces and Tigrayan troops intensifies. Nearly 150,000 people have already fled** the north of the country. The army is accusing neighboring countries of interference.

A climate of fear is gripping South Africa following a wave of shootings. The latest left at least 17 people dead in Wedela, southwest of Johannesburg, this weekend. Residents are still in shock and recounting their trauma, while others fear another attack.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Ebola outbreak has reached a new milestone. More than 8,000 cases have now been recorded, with the death toll approaching 4,000.

In Mozambique, growing drug use is raising concerns among authorities. Long considered simply a transit route, the country has now become a consumer market. A rise in drug-related hospital admissions highlights the scale of the problem.

Niger wants to regain control of its uranium sector. After years of tensions surrounding several mining projects, the country is now seeking to attract new investment and revive production.

It is a case that made headlines accross the DRC: the murder last April of Congolese businessman Vally Amisi at a hotel in Kinshasa. Nearly five months later, and despite the arrest of the main suspect, the investigation appears to have stalled. Vally Amisi’s family is now demanding answers and calling for a trial.

AGENDA

And as we do every week, here are some of the key events to watch in the coming days.

In Uganda, the Kingdom of Tooro is set to crown its new king. Television presenter Edward Rukidi Nyabongo the first succeeds King Oyo, who died at the age of 34, amid tensions surrounding the succession.

In Togo, closer ties with Russia are becoming official, as the capital Lomé hosts the first meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission overseeing the partnership agreement between the two countries. Scientific research and trade will be high on the agenda.

In South Africa, a nationwide strike is expected. Activist group March and March has announced a day of mass demonstrations against illegal immigration, as well as to raise awareness about gender based violence following the recent murders of 12 women.

Central African Republic’s Faustin-Archange Touadéra will visit the Vatican for talks with the Pope. For the first time, the president will meet Leo XIV, as the Holy Siege continues its active diplomatic engagement in the Central African Republic.