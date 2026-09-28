Vally Amisi family demands answers over extradition of main suspect

The case of Vally Amisi continues to stir strong emotions in Kinshasa, as his family calls for greater transparency over the extradition of the main suspect in his death. Amisi, a young entrepreneur based in South Africa, was found dead in April at a hotel in the Congolese capital. The main suspect, Benny Mukena, was later arrested in Brazzaville, but his extradition to the Democratic Republic of Congo remains stalled.

For Amisi’s family, Mukena’s arrest offered some relief, but they say they now want him brought to the DRC to face justice.

“Benny Mukena, the alleged killer, was arrested in Congo-Brazzaville,” said Julie Amisi, Vally Amisi’s sister. “Seeing him on August 3 in Brazzaville, at the General Police Station, was a small consolation for the family and for the entire Congolese people.”

According to judicial authorities, several people have already been arrested in the DRC in connection with the case. But the extradition process for Mukena appears to remain at a standstill.

The family’s lawyer, Jean-Claude Mulingenya, is demanding answers over the delay.

“We no longer understand. Why is the case stalled?” he said. “Who is obstructing this case? Who benefits from the crime? Who has an interest in preventing the truth from coming out?”

For the family, the case is not only about securing justice for Vally Amisi, but also about reassuring members of the Congolese diaspora, particularly those looking to invest in the country.

Julie Amisi has also appealed directly to the authorities for answers.

“Bring justice to Mr. Vally Amisi,” she said. “The people have been abandoned. The people want answers about this case.”

The family is now calling for transparency and official communication on the steps being taken to secure Benny Mukena’s extradition to the DRC.

In the DRC, the case of Vally Amisi continues to stir strong emotions in Kinshasa. A young entrepreneur based in South Africa was found dead in April in a hotel in the Congolese capital. Since the arrest in Brazzaville of the main suspect, Benny Mukena, the request for his extradition to the DRC has been stalled.