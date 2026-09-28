London’s Southwark Bridge turns into woolly parade at annual Sheep Drive charity event

The charity event pays tribute to the historic privileges of the Freemen of the City of London, who once had the right to drive livestock across the Thames without paying a toll. The modern version was revived in 2013. For Gloria Hunniford, 86, it was a first. The television presenter, who received the Freedom of the City earlier this year, led the flock with a shepherd’s crook decorated with a pink ribbon in memory of her daughter, Caron Keating, who died of breast cancer in 2004. Around 1,500 Freemen and guests joined the festivities, alongside rare-breed sheep, live shearing demonstrations and a wool fair with about 40 stalls. Some participants dressed as shepherds or Little Bo Peep. The sheep came from a family-run farm in Bedfordshire and were selected for their calm temperament around crowds.The event raised money for The Woolmen Charity, which supports education, research, scholarships and innovation related to wool, while helping to preserve the heritage of the British wool industry and promote more sustainable practices. It also supported The Lord Mayor’s Appeal, a City of London fundraising initiative that backs charities and projects addressing social challenges, including youth employment, education, inclusion, health and poverty.