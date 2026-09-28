South Africa township residents demand action after deadly shootings

Fear is growing in South African townships after a series of deadly shootings, with residents calling for stronger security measures as violence increasingly reaches their homes and communities.

In Wedela, southwest of Johannesburg, residents say shootings linked in the past to illegal mining gangs had become a familiar concern — but the latest attack has left the community deeply shaken.

Siyabonga Nondabula, local resident: “There were some shooting in the past there and between, as they've said Zama-Zama gangs. So now that it involves community members, and as a result of that over 17 people and even more have died, this has never happened here. So I feel very sad and traumatized.”

The sense of insecurity was also felt by residents who were inside their homes when the gunfire erupted.

Victor Mangaliso, local resident: “We heard the shooting and now I'm left traumatized, especially since I have health issues of the heart. I wanted to go out the house to go look for my daughter who was outside.”

Mangaliso said he wants authorities to take stronger action, including deploying soldiers to the area.

Police have deployed specialized units and soldiers to the scene as investigators search for those responsible. No arrests have been announced in the Wedela attack.

The violence comes amid a wider rise in deadly mass shootings across South Africa, with residents in affected communities increasingly demanding protection as authorities confront persistent gang activity and illegal firearms.