Tigray tensions rise as regional forces seize Mekelle airport

Tensions are escalating in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region, raising fears of a return to the devastating war that ended in 2022.

Residents told the BBC that Tigrayan forces had seized control of the airport in the regional capital, Mekelle, from federal police. Ethiopian Airlines has suspended flights to Mekelle, Shire and Axum, citing the current situation.

The developments follow a series of reported drone strikes in Tigray. Regional authorities say at least 14 people were killed and 22 injured in a strike on the town of Alamata on Tuesday, with the mayor accusing federal forces of targeting schools.

The BBC has not independently verified those allegations, and Ethiopia's federal government has not publicly commented.

The Tigray People's Liberation Front has also announced an alliance with six armed groups, saying they aim to remove the government in Addis Ababa.

The two-year Tigray war ended in November 2022 under an African Union-mediated peace agreement, but key provisions remain unresolved. The conflict was among the world's deadliest in recent years, with an African Union mediator estimating around 600,000 deaths.

The latest fighting and accusations have renewed concerns that the fragile peace could collapse.