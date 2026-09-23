Morocco’s opposition leader casts vote in parliamentary election

The leader of Morocco's opposition PPS (Party of Progress and Socialism) arrived at a polling station in Rabat on Wednesday to vote in the parliamentary election.

Mohamed Nabil Benabdallah said he was "optimistic and wishing the best for this process," after casting his ballot.

"We hope that the results will reflect the expectations of the citizens at all levels,” he added.

Moroccan voters were choosing a new parliament Wednesday in an election shaped by mounting frustration among young people, high unemployment despite a thriving economy, and demands for better schools, hospitals and housing.

Voting centers across the North African kingdom have been open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time, allowing nearly 16 million registered voters to cast ballots for the 395-seat House of Representatives.

The election will be the first since deadly youth-led protests nearly a year ago and a mass attempt by migrants to cross Morocco’s northern border into the Spanish territory of Ceuta that left dozens dead.

The next government will oversee billions of dollars in investment as Morocco prepares to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup, prompting some to describe it as the “World Cup government.”

The new political leadership will also face pressure to address everyday concerns, including jobs, wages and the cost of living.

Voters will choose among 7,288 candidates from 27 political parties.

"I hope that the process will go on in the best way possible until the counting of the votes and the announcement of the results,” said Benabdallah.