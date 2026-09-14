Threads of fragility: Moroccan artist transforms Tangier museum

A Moroccan visual artist has transformed a museum in Tangier into an exploration of fragility, displacement and change.

The exhibition, "To be Hanging by a Thread", delves into themes of migration, displacement, and identity.

In over 30 works, the thread is a recurring element, bringing parts together that have been torn apart by life, war, and migration.

"I see the thread in two ways, first, it represents fragility, the idea that everything can tip over," said curator of the exhibition Kenza Yamid.

A golden statue, set in the center of one of the halls, has a green cord resembling a thread, connecting body and face, which are otherwise disjointed and moving in different directions.

A mixed media piece consisting of a red carpet in the background and a painting in the forefront also has a red thread connecting the two elements.

In the painting, human and animal forms interact, distorted yet connected.

Lekliti utilizes a range of everyday material, including collage, textiles, carpets and masks to present his ideas.

"The exhibition speaks primarily of fragility, instability, and transformation. We see bodies in tension, off-balance, sometimes undergoing mutation," said Yamid.

The artist was born in Taza and lives and works in Montpellier, France.

The exhibition, which runs until the end of November, is located in a building that was once part of the Kasbah prison, built in the 17th century.

It remained in use as a prison until the 1970s, before being renovated and transformed into a contemporary art space in January 2022.