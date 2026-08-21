Spain moves hundreds of migrants from Ceuta beach to temporary shelters

National Police and Civil Guard officers escorted migrants to temporary reception sites at Loma Margarita and El Embolsamiento. More than 1,200 people had been transferred by late morning, while local reports put the total at up to 1,700. The beach was later cleared, although some migrants returned. Spain has prepared space for around 1,800 people in military facilities and tents, with further sites due to open in the coming days. The centres are intended to provide water, food, toilets, psychosocial support and safer accommodation, while restoring sanitary conditions on the beach. The UN refugee agency has urged Spain to guarantee access to healthcare and asylum procedures and to identify people in need of international protection. Human Rights Watch said on 21 August that thousands had spent almost three weeks sleeping outdoors without adequate sanitation or clear access to legal procedures. The crisis followed a mass arrival from Morocco on 30 and 31 July, when more than 72,000 people reached Ceuta, according to Spanish government estimates. Most have since returned to Morocco, but at least 90 people were reported to have died during the surge.