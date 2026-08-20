Kyiv residents rescued as Russian strikes damage buildings across the city

At least 33 people were wounded, according to Ukraine’s Emergency Service, while the air-raid alert remained in force into the early hours. The strikes hit 12 locations in the Darnytskyi, Sviatoshynskyi and Solomianskyi districts, damaging residential buildings, a medical facility and an educational institution. Fires broke out at warehouses, vehicles and other non-residential sites, adding to the pressure on emergency crews working across the city. The top two floors of a nine-storey apartment block in Solomianskyi district were destroyed, with fires raging on several floors. Rescuers pulled nine injured people from the rubble, but two residents were killed. Nearby homes, a children’s hospital and vehicles were also damaged. The overnight barrage came as Russia stepped up its use of ballistic missiles against Kyiv, placing further strain on Ukraine’s air-defence network. Kyiv has only a limited number of systems capable of intercepting ballistic threats, while supplies of interceptor missiles for US-made Patriot batteries remain constrained. Electricity was also cut to about 90,000 homes after the attack, although the power company DTEK said more than half had been reconnected.