Wembanyama named France captain as star returns to Les Bleus

Victor Wembanyama has been named captain of France for four games in August, marking a new leadership role for the NBA star as he returns to the national team. The 22-year-old will lead a squad featuring veterans Rudy Gobert and Evan Fournier in World Cup qualifying.

Victor Wembanyama has been appointed captain of France for the team's four games this August, a significant change in status for the 22-year-old as he returns to international duty.

The San Antonio Spurs star is back with Les Bleus for the first time since helping France win silver at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Coach Frédéric Fauthoux has handed him the captain's armband despite the presence of several experienced players in the squad.

A return after a year away

Wembanyama missed last year's European Championship campaign because of injury and was also unavailable for the team's July international window after completing his NBA season with the Spurs.

Rudy Gobert captained France during the July games against Belgium and Finland, when Wembanyama was absent.

Fauthoux has made clear that he sees the young center as the central figure of France's next generation.

A leader on and off the court

The coach has described Wembanyama as the "undisputed leader" of his generation, stressing the importance of his growing influence both during games and within the squad.

Wembanyama has also spoken enthusiastically about returning to the national team, saying international opportunities are limited and that every appearance in the French jersey carries special significance.

"It’s super exciting, it’s always powerful," Wembanyama said. "There are so few games in an international career that every game, every time you wear the jersey, especially in front of your home crowd, is important."

A demanding August ahead

Wembanyama's first matches as captain will come against Serbia, with France travelling to Belgrade on August 20 before hosting the same opponents in Orléans on August 23.

France will then begin the second round of 2027 FIBA World Cup qualifying against Slovenia in Paris on August 27 before travelling to Stockholm to face Sweden on August 30.

France enters the second qualifying phase with a 5-1 record and sits top of Group L, giving Wembanyama the task of leading a team already in a strong position to reach the 2027 World Cup in Qatar.

A new era for the national team

After becoming the focal point of the Spurs in the NBA, Wembanyama is now taking on a similar role with France.

With Gobert and Fournier providing experience around him, his appointment as captain signals the country's growing confidence in its young superstar as the team builds towards the next generation of international competition.