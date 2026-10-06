Tigray drone strikes continue as life resumes in Mekelle

Government-allied forces are carrying out drone strikes in Ethiopia’s Tigray region as fighting intensifies, according to a Tigray Peace Force commander.

“The federal government with the cooperation of our forces are conducting the drone strikes until our state is free from those forces,” said Ermiyas Ababu, a commander in the Mekelle zone.

The renewed clashes come after Tigray fighters seized Mekelle's airport on September 23. Federal forces have reportedly since retaken the facility, while Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has vowed to crush the insurgency.

In Mekelle, however, daily life is gradually picking up. Markets have reopened and some local transport services have resumed after several days of disruption.

“The market has resumed, but for everyone to gain confidence, all markets need to open fully,” said resident Ahmedin Mehammed, who noted that only a limited range of essential goods was currently available.

Motorized auto-rickshaws have also returned to the streets, with residents welcoming the affordable fares.

Another resident, Birhanu Araya, said business activity was still being held back by a lack of cash, but that the situation had improved compared with two or three days earlier.

“The main issue for the public right now is the lack of cash,” he said. “But compared to two or three days ago, today is better.”

The latest clashes have put the 2022 peace agreement under renewed pressure after it brought an end to the two-year Tigray war.

For residents of Mekelle, the reopening of markets and the return of transport offer tentative signs of normality, even as fighting continues elsewhere in the region.