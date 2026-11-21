The royal cabinet said the plan aims to meet 40% of the armed forces’ and security services’ equipment needs through domestic production by 2035 and to generate more than 65% of industry revenues from exports, supported by a new strategic agency, a holding company, and two new industrial zones.

King Mohammed has allocated 4 billion dirhams (€366 million) from the Hassan II Fund for Economic and Social Development to launch a national defence industry roadmap, the Moroccan Royal Cabinet announced on Wednesday.

The plan sets 2035 as its target date, with three main goals: creating around 50,000 direct and indirect jobs, meeting 40% of the Royal Armed Forces' and security services' equipment needs through domestic production, and generating more than 65% of defence industry revenues from exports.

The roadmap will be backed by a new strategic agency responsible for implementing national defence industry policy and supporting investors, alongside an industrial holding company to organise the production ecosystem and mobilise public and private capital.

Two new industrial zones dedicated to defence manufacturing will be created in Ben Guerir and Benslimane, adding to existing defence zones in Nouaceur and Sidi Yahya.

Morocco is seeking to leverage its existing expertise in automotive, aviation and electronics manufacturing to develop a domestic defence sector.

Priority areas include drones and autonomous systems, land and naval systems, defence electronics, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence. The strategy also covers dual-use technologies with both civilian and military applications.

According to data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, Morocco ranks among Africa's leading importers of major weapon systems.

International partnerships

Morocco has begun forming partnerships with foreign defence companies. The Indian group Tata Advanced Systems is cooperating with Morocco to manufacture WhAP 8×8 armoured vehicles in Berrechid, aiming to progressively increase the share of locally produced components.

Moroccan company MMI manufactures military turrets and remotely controlled weapon systems, forming an initial base for broader domestic production.

The Emirati defence group EDGE signed two agreements with Morocco's National Defence Administration at the Marrakech Air Show in October.

The first is a memorandum of understanding to explore manufacturing small arms and aircraft engines in Morocco through local partnerships.

The second covers supplying Desert Sting 16 and Thunder P-31 guided munitions to the Royal Moroccan Air Force for integration into its fleet of unmanned combat aircraft.

The king also instructed authorities to establish a specialised academy offering advanced training programmes in partnership with industrial companies, drawing on Moroccan civilian and military expertise, including professionals based abroad.

A programme to channel young talent into the sector and adapt vocational training to defence industry needs — particularly in engineering, electronics and digital fields — was also ordered.