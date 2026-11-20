Turkey: Activists chant 'shame' as COP31 negotiations falter

Chants of "shame, shame, shame" echoed through a packed press conference as climate campaigners fiercely rejected the draft negotiating text on the scheduled final day of the two-week United Nations climate summit. Organised by Climate Action Network (CAN) International, the briefing saw delegates and activists applaud speakers who accused governments of failing to tackle fossil fuel dependence, spanning coal, oil and gas, or build on pledges made at last year’s summit in Belém, Brazil. CAN executive director Tasneem Essop urged nations, particularly across the Global South, to walk away from the current text, while the network’s acting head of global political strategy, Anabella Rosemberg, warned: "We will fight back, and we say thank you for nothing." Questioning how COP31 could be judged a success without tangible progress over the past 12 months, Power Shift Africa director Mohamed Adow echoed wider anger that the talks had sidelined the priorities of climate-vulnerable states. With the United States, one of the world’s top greenhouse gas emitters, absent for a second consecutive year, nearly 200 participating countries remained deadlocked over a final declaration whose commitments largely stay voluntary and non-binding, raising the prospect that negotiations could spill well past Friday’s official closing deadline.