UK anthem returns to the EU stage in symbolic post-Brexit moment

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham was welcomed to Brussels on 20 November 2026 to the strains of God Save the King, the first time the UK national anthem has been played at an EU institution since Britain’s 2020 exit. European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the British leader before the trio posed for cameras, listened to Beethoven’s Ode to Joy and greeted their negotiating teams. The ceremonial warmth underscored a broader diplomatic push to mend fences between London and Brussels while respecting the UK’s exit from the bloc. With economic relations and youth mobility topping the agenda, both sides are poised to announce deals aimed at cutting trade red tape and making it easier for young Britons and Europeans to live, work and travel across borders.