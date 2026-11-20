Vatican: Giant Christmas tree lifted into place beside St Peter's Basilica

With ropes taut and chainsaws humming to trim its base, a giant silver fir was carefully hoisted by crane into St Peter's Square, rising against the facade of St Peter's Basilica as visitors and a photograph-snapping nun looked on. Felled in Pollino National Park in southern Italy's Basilicata region, the tree will be dressed in lights and ornaments ahead of its formal unveiling on 7 December. The gift is the fruit of 10 years of planning by residents of Terranova di Pollino, working in partnership with the Basilicata regional government and park authorities, said Giuseppe Ciancia of the town's mayor's office. Crews are simultaneously assembling a traditional nativity scene nearby as the Vatican gears up for the holidays. Standing beside the basilica for the duration of the festive season, the fir and nativity display transform the square each winter into a focal point for pilgrims and visitors converging on the centre of the Catholic world.