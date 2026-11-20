US national cyber director Sean Cairncross has been fired from his post just days after major technological outages disrupted air travel in the United States, as well as banking and national security systems.

A source close to the White House said on Thursday that President Donald Trump fully supports his departure because Cairncross lacked the proper credentials to perform the job.

His ousting comes as the administration faces fierce criticism over its response to a series of disruptions over the past week, including a Microsoft outage.

Cairncross oversaw cybersecurity policy and strategy across the federal ​government, though officials says there is no evidence they were coordinated cyberattacks.

He has also been directly involved with the White House’s deliberations over AI policy.

Department of Defence chief information officer ​Kirsten Davies will ‌assume the position ‌temporarily.

Writing on X, Secretary of State Marco Rubio congratulated Davies saying he looked forward "to working together to strengthen America's cybersecurity".

Cairncross successor will, however, need to be confirmed by ​the Senate, which will be controlled by Democrats from January.