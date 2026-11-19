US: Protesters warn of AI bubble as Anthropic makes stock market history

Priced at $83 a share, the artificial intelligence company behind the Claude chatbot raised over $80 billion and achieved a $1.5 trillion valuation on its Wall Street debut. Inside Nasdaq, co-founders Dario and Daniela Amodei rang the opening bell to celebrate the start of trading; outside, protesters chanted against the flotation and the concentration of tech-sector wealth in a demonstration that saw three people detained by police. The listing overtook SpaceX’s blockbuster June offering, highlighting relentless investor enthusiasm for AI despite growing talk of overheated technology valuations. Robust demand carried the share price clear of its earlier $70 to $78 guide range. Yet demonstrators warned that ordinary investors could pay the price if the AI surge ends in a financial bust. Jose Gonzalez, among those protesting outside, questioned who would bear the brunt of a market reversal, arguing that wealthy investors enjoy protections unavailable to the public. The meteoric surge of artificial intelligence is sparking hope and alarm in equal measure. While global spending on AI approaches $850 billion in 2026 and enthusiasts hail a sweeping economic and technological revolution, economists and watchdogs warn of a looming financial bubble, swelling debt and growing inequality, alongside fears that automation will wipe out jobs and funnel vast wealth into the coffers of a few tech titans.