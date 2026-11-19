Gambia on Thursday welcomed the landmark judgement of the International Court of Justice that Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya minority.

Banjul brought the case to the United Nations' top court in 2019, two years after Myanmar’s brutal military crackdown against the predominantly Muslim Rohingya.

"The court has found that Myanmar breached the 1948 convention, genocide convention and has ordered to make reparations," Gambia's justice minister Dawda Jallow said after the verdict. "This is the first time the court has found a state responsible for committing genocide, the crime of crimes. The victory belongs to the Rohingya. They survived. They testified, and today they were believed.”

Muslim-majority Gambia brought the case after ousting military dictator Yahya Jammeh who committed widespread abuses against civilians.

"We will continue to stand by Rohingya," Dallow said. "We will engage with partners bilaterally, multilaterally, but the UN system is also available to use the UN Charter to ensure that the decisions or the decision that we have witnessed today actually is enforced. But we first of all count on voluntary compliance from Myanmar authorities.”

In a 9-6 decision, the court rejected Myanmar’s defense that its campaign was a legitimate operation against insurgents.

The court ordered Myanmar to investigate, prosecute and punish people found to have committed genocidal acts and to pay compensation to Rohingya.