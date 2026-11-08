Gambia opposition leader Bensouda seeks presidency amid abuse allegations

Supporters of Gambia’s UNITE-led coalition celebrated on Friday as their party leader Talib Ahmed Bensouda filed his candidacy papers for next month’s presidential election.

The move comes despite a government report last week accusing the popular former mayor of financial improprieties and abuse of office.

Bensouda's UNITE party has rejected the allegations as “a last-minute political manoeuvre intended to confuse the public…ahead of nominations.”

"The NPP government is desperate and afraid because they will lose this election", it said, referring to Barrow's National People's Party.

During his eight years as may of Kanifing Municipality, Bensouda gained a loyal following by implementing regular waste collection. His political star has continued to rise as the tiny west African nation faces prolonged blackouts.

The electricity cuts have led to numerous protests and calls for President Adama Barrow to step down.

The presidential election is scheduled for December 5, when Barrow will be running for a third term. While the list of election nominees has not yet been made official, leading opposition candidate Ousainou Darboe of the United Democratic Party, who ran against Barrow in 2021, has also said he will run.

If the allegations against Bensouda are proven, he would be disqualified from standing.