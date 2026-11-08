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Spanish police launch new ID procedure for migrants at temporary camps

Makeshift tents used as a temporary camp settled by migrants on El Trampolín Beach in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Bernat Armangue/Copyright 2026 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

Spain

Police in the northern Spanish enclave of Ceuta are introducing a new identification process for migrants as authorities move to dismantle a temporary camp.

People currently at the camp will be relocated to other facilities after undergoing the ID procedure.

The tiny enclave currently has seven camps and authorities plan to move migrants between them and shutter camps with fewer residents. Police began at a camp inside the port area.

A massive influx of migrants to Ceuta in July has reignited the immigration debate in Spain and across Europe.

Some 70,000 people crossed the border from Morocco in the space of a few days but most of them soon returned.

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