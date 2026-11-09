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Senegal: Dakar surf school helps young Africans reclaim the waves

On the beaches of Ngor, a traditional Lebou fishing village on Dakar's northern coast, a new generation of young surfers is discovering the thrill of riding Atlantic waves. At Anda Surf, local volunteers help neighbourhood children learn to balance, stand on their boards and build confidence in the water. Alongside paid lessons, the school offers free surfing sessions to local children every Sunday. Although the sport is gaining popularity along Senegal's coastline, expensive equipment, limited resources and the cost of competing abroad remain major obstacles. Boards are often shared, and many young surfers lack suitable clothing. The initiative comes as Senegal hosts the Youth Olympic Games, the first Olympic sporting event on African soil. Surfing is among ten non-medal engagement sports, offering a platform for young athletes hoping to make their mark.

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