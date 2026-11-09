'Completely mangled': Survivors recount deadly Egypt train crash

Outside al-Wasta Central Hospital in Beni Suef province where some of the injured were taken for treatment, survivors said passengers were shocked and kept struggling to breathe because of the dust resulting from it.

Nearby villagers eventually got them out, they said.

Farha Gamal, a survivor who was inside the Fayyoum train, said she saw some of the passengers who appeared dead and others were struggling to find their way out of the carriage.

“There were other carriages that were completely mangled," she said in an interview.

Seven people were killed and at least 125 others injured when two trains collided Sunday south of the Egyptian capital, Cairo, the Chief Prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

It also said the train’s conductor was among those killed.

The Health Ministry said over 70 injured have been discharged after receiving required treatment.

The crash occurred in al-Ayyat district in Giza province, about 52 kilometers (32 miles) south of Cairo, when a train traveling to the southwestern Fayoum province crashed into the rear of a train heading to the southern province of Aswan, according to the Transportation Ministry.

The Chief Prosecutor's office said late Sunday that its investigators had arrived at the site.

President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi said in a social media post that he ordered a prompt investigation into the crash.

Emergency teams and cranes were dispatched to the scene to clear the wreckage and restore train services to their normal schedule as soon as possible, the Egyptian Railway Authority said.