Poland: Footage shows people taking cover as a gunman opens fire in Krakow

Terrified pedestrians fled through the streets of Kraków on Saturday as a gunman opened fire in the historic Main Market Square, killing six people and injuring 16 others. Witness footage captures people running for safety as vehicles race past and shots ring out. Other images show shattered windows, overturned café chairs, ambulances and police cars rushing to the scene, with a helicopter circling overhead. Police said the attacker, a 25-year-old Polish citizen, fired indiscriminately from a car before exchanging shots with officers nearby. He was wounded, arrested and taken to hospital. The victims included four women and two men, one of them British. Two police officers were also injured, one critically. The interior minister said the suspect held ultranationalist views, while the defence minister called the attack an act of terror. Investigators believe he acted alone.