UK: Thousands gather as London switches on its Christmas lights

Around 300,000 energy-efficient LED lights brought the famous shopping street to life, with more than 30 angel-shaped decorations returning for their 11th year. Presenter Harriet Fisher switched on the display at 6.30 pm, coinciding with Britain's Bonfire Night celebrations. With traffic banned for the evening for the first time since 2019, crowds filled the pedestrianised street to enjoy live bands, a Christmas choir, LED dancers, stilt walkers and playful Hamleys elves. This year's decorations feature glowing words including "Joy", "Smile" and "Hope", as well as illuminated hearts, stars and new installations in Princes Arcade. Nearby, visitors to St James's Market could also support food-rescue charity Felix through the returning Wishing Tree, where a tap triggers a £5 donation.