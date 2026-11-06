Paraguay: Thousands protest banking scandal as president faces impeachment

The crisis has prompted President Santiago Peña to tender his resignation, but Congress has put it on hold while impeachment proceedings move forward, leaving him temporarily in office. Protesters gathered in public squares, holding placards demanding justice and accountability, while graffiti called for the country's political leaders to step down. One demonstrator held up a Paraguayan football shirt bearing the Ueno Bank logo, with the bank's name crossed out in protest at the freezing of savers' funds. Others displayed an effigy of President Santiago Peña and set fire to an image of him. Anger over the financial crisis has fuelled demands for Peña to face impeachment rather than be allowed to leave office through resignation, which would hand him a seat as senator for life and immunity. One protester argued that accepting his departure would prevent him from being held accountable, insisting that the proceedings should continue. Demonstrators chanted slogans calling for a political trial, while a placard declared that resignation was not enough and demanded fair proceedings. Police monitored the gathering as protesters, including families and young people, joined the mobilisation. The demonstrations reflect mounting public anger over the loss of access to savings, with three million bank customers frozen out, and the demand for accountability as Paraguay faces a deepening financial and institutional crisis.