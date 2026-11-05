Guinea expels Burkinabé gold miners, draws Ougadougou's fury

More than 8,000 Burkinabé gold miners were forcibly expelled from Guinea-Conakry after authorities there imposed a ban on artisanal and illegal gold mining in several areas of the country's northeast.

The expulsion, done without coordination with Burkina Faso, drew sharp criticism from Mahamadou Sana, Burkina Faso's minister in charge of security.

"On Guinean territory, they were subjected to inhumane and degrading treatment—to the extent that there were injuries and even deaths—and we were not informed in advance of this operation. We have an honorary consul. We also have the Burkinabé embassy in Conakry. We should have received information through these channels. That would have allowed us to better organize the repatriation of our compatriots with dignity," saidMahamadou Sana, Burkina Faso's minister of security.

Hope for successful reintegration

The miners are currently staying in Mali while awaiting their return to Burkina Faso. They hope to reintegrate successfully into society with the support of the Burkinabé authorities.

"We would like to ask the Burkinabé government to support us in our reintegration, because some of us have degrees and others do not. We are asking for a successful reintegration, because in this situation, we have lost a great deal," said Abdoul Kaboré, one of the deportees.