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Ethiopia: Federal forces advance in Tigray [Africanews Today]

Laetitia Lago   -  
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By Rédaction Africanews

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Tigray peace forces are seeking to turn the page on the TPLF. Since joining forces with Ethiopia’s federal army, they have claimed to have seized several strategic positions.

The capture of Mekele is a major setback for the TPLF. The group launched an offensive on September 23 against federal forces before withdrawing from the Tigray capital, pushed back by the peace forces, a breakaway militia now allied with Addis Ababa.

In Conakry, opposition leader Aliou Bah has regained his freedom. He had been jailed since December 2024. His release was initially expected in December this year.

In Goma, children are paying a heavy price for conflict, poverty and the risk of Ebola. Faced with these challenges, a local initiative is focusing on education, psychosocial support and health prevention to help them regain confidence and dignity.

A look at Irreecha, a traditional festival celebrated by the Oromo people in the heart of the Ethiopian capital. In Addis Ababa, despite tensions that are destabilising the north of the country, the cultural calendar continues.

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