The HALO Trust, the world's largest landmine clearance charity, reports that it has destroyed 250,000 landmines in Zimbabwe since 2013. This accomplishment marks a significant milestone in efforts to eliminate explosives left over from the liberation war of the 1970s.

The organization said its Zimbabwean teams have spent the past 13 years clearing minefields in the districts of Rushinga and Mount Darwin, helping restore farmland, reconnect communities and improve access to services. "We are super excited because again, it means a lot of things.

One, we're talking about peace of mind. Just that. It's one of the things that people often overlook, but then just knowing that this threat is gone and it is gone forever is just one of the biggest impacts of the work that we do of this mine being destroyed," said Nokutenda Masiyanise, Head of Donor Management and Partnerships at HALO Zimbabwe.

In Rushinga, HALO said clearance operations have benefited more than 14,000 residents by allowing families to graze livestock safely, cultivate crops, and access schools, clinics, markets, and water sources.

HALO, Zimbabwe’s largest demining operator, also employs local residents, including female deminers who often support large extended families.

The charity said it is using drones, advanced detectors and small excavators to speed up clearance efforts but warned that international aid cuts could jeopardize Zimbabwe’s goal of becoming mine-free by 2030.