China and Gabon boost ties during Oligui Nguema's state visit to Beijing

A boost for China-Gabon relations on Friday as President Xi Jinping welcomed his Gabonese counterpart to Beijing at the start of a state visit.

Brice Oligui Nguema was greeted with full ceremonial honors including a military band playing the national anthems of both countries.

During meetings between the two delegations, the leaders agreed to strengthen cooperation across a number of sectors, including mining and security.

China has promised to help Gabon develop its natural resources, while fully respecting its sovereign rights, according to a statement released by President Oligui Nguema’s office.

Beijing has also vowed to support Libreville’s National Growth and Development Plan.

Regarding peace and security, the leaders said their countries’ military, law enforcement and security agencies will increase meetings and exchanges.

Trade, education and public health were also discussed.